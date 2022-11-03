A quote in the battle between Elminster and the House Echorn heir

Yes, but it's a long story, that one. The kiira was borne by non-elves for some years, and their memories, within it when House Echorn recovered it, changed that family forever; they "saw more broadly" than elves were wont to do. #Realmslore

They dared??? N-Tel-Quessir bore the knowledge and memories of one of the greatest and oldest families of old Myth Drannor and weren’t turned to dust???🤣🤣🤣 The allowances one takes when extinction stares you in the face There's an appropriate Myth Drannan elf saying:

"We were proud to be the People who never bent. Until too many of us were broken, and we came to see bending as a virtue. And bent, to still be here today to complain about our sad fall."

