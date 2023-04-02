A majority of D&D characters don’t use feats

  1. Jeffery says:

    Personally I like feats a lot. That said most of the games I have played in use the point buy for character creation meaning the highest attribute is 16. With a primary stat bonus of +3 a character is inclined to miss more often then it hits. I’m inclined to increase my primary stat at 4th and 8th levels because a feat is useless to a dead character.

    Or to put it another way, “What good is a reward if you ain’t around to use it?”

  2. I suspect Jeremy is misreading the data. I’m positive that the data are showing that a majority of people aren’t using feats. I’m also inclined to believe that most players aren’t making it to the third ASI option. If the pattern is that players tend to wait until the third ASI to choose a feat, and few players make it to the third ASI option, then it’s reasonable to expect that a minority of players have chosen a feat.

    I feel that he is interpreting the data as people prefer ability score improvements over feats when an accurate interpretation is that players wait until higher levels to choose feats because they are attempting to min/max the ability to hit and do higher damage.

  3. John Kelley says:

    Funny! I actually opt for feats over skill-ups. My Artificer is level 8 with a 17 int. I went with Lucky feat early on to compensate for a wildly low Wisdom of 6.

    At level 8, instead of dropping points into skill, I went with Crossbow Expert, since my main weapon is a hand crossbow which I enhanced, making it a magical weapon. Since Crossbow Expert ignores the loading feature, and on a successful hit, I can attack again with a one-handed weapon, the hand crossbow can whip out as many as 3 attacks per Action.

    I might up my int if I live until my next skill-up level, but I haven’t committed to it yet. I am enjoying the way I play this little alchemist.

