A future career in Wizards of the Coast

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm very interested in a future career in wizards, I am currently only 15, where do you suggest I begin? — samuel masiello (@samuel_masiello) January 23, 2016

Get the best education you can. Start honing your craft. Become an expert on Wizards' products. Chase your dream! https://t.co/nhKjbKMav7 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 23, 2016