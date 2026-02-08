A future career in Wizards of the Coast

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm very interested in a future career in wizards, I am currently only 15, where do you suggest I begin?
— samuel masiello (@samuel_masiello) January 23, 2016
Get the best education you can. Start honing your craft. Become an expert on Wizards' products. Chase your dream! https://t.co/nhKjbKMav7
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 23, 2016
Bold @samuel_masiello read Dungeon Magazine #200 "A History of Dungeon" by Master @ChrisPerkinsDnD could help your journey. Best wishes.
— Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) January 23, 2016