@JeremyECrawford A creature in the DMG is granted a +1 magic weapon. Do I rescale its CR? If it loses the weapon, do I scale it back? #dnd5e — TheImagineer (@IAmTheImagineer) October 18, 2016

A +1 to hit and damage rarely affects a creature's CR, unless its CR is very low. I wouldn't bother changing the CR in play. #DnD https://t.co/7R5AFSY6QC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016

@RobertPascuttin @IAmTheImagineerShould a monster cr be recalculated if players have magic weapons to bypass monster resistance? No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016