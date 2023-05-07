@JeremyECrawford Globe of Invulnerability at Higher Levels blocks spells of 1 level higher for each slot level above 6th. A 7th Globe totally blocks another 6th spell that it's casted with higher spell slot? ie. A 7th level Globe of Invulnerability blocks 7th+ level Disintegrate?

Globe of invulnerability blocks a spell that has a level lower than the globe's level, even if the other spell is cast with a higher level slot. For example, if the globe is 7th-level, it blocks spells of 6th level or lower, even a 6th-level spell cast with a 7th-level slot. #DnD https://t.co/dfXa7wTtfc

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2018