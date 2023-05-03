If one combatant goes invisible on their action, then moves away, does this trigger an AOO?

@JeremyECrawford In melee, if one combatant goes invisible on their action, then simply moves away, does this trigger an AOO? — Darrell Rodgers (@DarrellARodgers) March 9, 2018

Similar to the quoted tweet, if you cannot see the creature because it is invisible, then you cannot make an opportunity attack against it. But you can attack an invisible creature

Why not opportunity attack? — Darrell Rodgers (@DarrellARodgers) March 9, 2018