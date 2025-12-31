8th level one shot adventure

@matthewmercer @chrisperk @mikemearls any tips on how to roll/gear up higher (8th) level characters for one shots would be MUCH appreciated. — Neal (@saintgabriel7) December 30, 2015

No DMG with me – but I'd suggest give the group a roll on each magic item table, then let them split as they wish. https://t.co/8iFw89OFZl — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 30, 2015