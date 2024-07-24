@tonymccallie I’m DM’ing for the first time in a few weeks with the Starter Set and 7 friends… any helpful tips? Seven players is a big group. Keep everyone's turn short and sweet so that all their characters have moments to shine.

@tonymccallieShould I adjust the numbers of monsters? I found some good online calculators for that. I wouldn't add more monsters at first, as it could slow down the game, but it's an option if they're plowing thru everything.

