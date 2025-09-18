The bonus action can be a Shove?

One thought on “The bonus action can be a Shove?

  1. Mike P says:

    I thought Polearm Master feat allow a use of a bonus action to attack with the opposite end of the weapon only when taking a Attack action with a glaive, halberd or quarterstaff NOT another attack other than the opposite end of weapon.
    Also I thought you could not attack more than once per Attack action unless you had the Extra Action class ability (Fighter) which allow for multi Attack actions which shove (takes an Attack action) could be one of them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.