Spell target creature or object

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawfordSome spells (like Eldritch Blast) targeted to creature. Some others (like Fire Bolt) targeted to object too. This means that I can't attack the door by Eldritch Blast?
— GromHoll (@GromHoll) July 14, 2015
@GromHoll @JeremyECrawford I believe (and Jeremy can correct me) that the DMG talks about this and how to handle it
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 14, 2015
@GromHoll @JeremyECrawford using RAW, yes. Idea, IIRC, is that some spells have a physical heft, others only disrupt/affect creatures
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 14, 2015
The target specifications (creature, object, or something else) in spells are intentional. A DM can make exceptions. https://t.co/MDTAUXADWa
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2015