Spell target creature or object

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawfordSome spells (like Eldritch Blast) targeted to creature. Some others (like Fire Bolt) targeted to object too. This means that I can't attack the door by Eldritch Blast? — GromHoll (@GromHoll) July 14, 2015

@GromHoll @JeremyECrawford I believe (and Jeremy can correct me) that the DMG talks about this and how to handle it — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 14, 2015

@GromHoll @JeremyECrawford using RAW, yes. Idea, IIRC, is that some spells have a physical heft, others only disrupt/affect creatures — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 14, 2015