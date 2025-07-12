@samhogy why are spells called “1st-level” and not “1st-order”, to disambiguate from player character level? it's been used long enough in the game that veterans know it and new players don't seem confused by it, in general

@samhogythanks for the reply! I’m DM’ing for a group of new dnd players who got confused by the term, so just wanted to check. Cheers 🙂

yeah, there was actually a note in old versions of D&D (1980s) about how confusing it can be!

