5 foot-radius sphere centered on a point within range, which one is correct?

The circle on the left has a 5-foot radius. The circle on the right does not. https://t.co/uegJ8E2LOg — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 27, 2016

@DM_Screen @DropTheDie @DnDDomain @ChrisPerkinsDnD I’d use the red one – blue one is pushing radius a bit further out to snap to grid — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 28, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @DropTheDie @JeremyECrawford The question then becomes how much of a 5ft grid square has to be covered for it be affected? — Mavalanche (@aus_maverick) February 27, 2016