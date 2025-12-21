3rd level party in the Abyss

So, given that the characters are in the Abyss at 3rd level, how do you think things will play out? — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 30, 2015

Easiest prep ever for D&D tonight. The PCs are in an Orcus shrine in the Abyss. They'll do something clever or we'll make new characters. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 30, 2015

@__foxhound I'd say yes, for my purposes! — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 30, 2015

@WinghornPressHow do you even get into that situation? And how in the hells do you manage it at 3rd level? Hope you have spare sheets handy… campaign is very planar-themed, war between law and chaos, plus they in dungeons beneath a planar traveler's ruined tower — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 30, 2015

@BrandesStoddard @RDanskyDo you have new racial stats to hand them when they’re remade as intelligent, semi-free-willed undead? not yet! — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 30, 2015

Lessons learned so far this session: Don't sign infernal contracts. Don't look an atropal in the eye. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015

The PCs escaped the Abyss, but one did come back with a sharp case of paranoia. Or not – what if an undead proto-god does want to kill you? — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015

@AsataniaGMDon’t undead proto-gods ALWAYS want to kill you? sometime they then animate you, other times they just eat your corpse — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015

So, they escaped! They ran back through the planar anomaly that took them there. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015