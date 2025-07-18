@michael_nataleLove 5th! When will WotC (or an OGL) bring us more choices for shorter 32 pg style modules? 1-15 level books aren’t for everyone it's tricky, because shorter adventures are hard to make work in book and game stores. we have some ideas, though.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015
3 thoughts on “32 page adventure modules”
How about converting all the old 1st edition modules over to 5th edition and selling them. I know the originals are for sale as 1st, but full conversion for me would take too much time. Hard to beat those classics!
Mighty Jevan
unfortunately I’m not a dnd designer nor work for Wizards.
@mikemearls
