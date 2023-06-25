3 Yes/No questions about Simulacrum after it does a long rest

@JeremyECrawford 3 Yes/No question about Simulacrum after it does a long rest:

1) can Simulacrum-Sorcerer recover sorcery points and spend them to create spell slots?

2) can Simulacrum-Fighter get back an Action Surge use?

3) can a Simulacrum-Warlock get back Mystic Arcanum uses? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) June 25, 2018

Simulacrum—the spell's creation can't gain levels or regain expended spell slots (RAW). The creation is meant to be unable to regain use of any of its features that it expends (RAI). #DnD https://t.co/hGuKoMXGAt — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 25, 2018

Well that RAI is a huge difference. It means making copies of battle masters, bards, monks, etc are way worse. I’m glad this isn’t an errata. There's a good chance it will be. A simulacrum is meant to lose efficacy over time, essentially running out of juice, until only at-will abilities remain. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 25, 2018

You go to your room and think about what you’ve done, Jeremy. Oh, I have done far sillier things! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 25, 2018

If the original creature was missing some resources (spell slots, superiority dice…), does the simulacrum start with an equal amount of depleted resources? If the caster copies themselves, is the spell slot used to cast the spell also missing from the simulacrum? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) June 25, 2018