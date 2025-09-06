1st Dungeons&Dragons Trivia Quiz

HEROES, this game is for you!
Are you a living Player’s Handbook? Do you prefer role than rules?
Zoltar Sage Advice trivia quiz will test your knoledge about rules of the best game ever made.
Are you sage enough? HAVE FUN!
Your humble zoltar
@SageAdviceDnDI hope you like my humble Quiz about your sacred rules. https://www.sageadvice.eu/dungeons-dragons-trivia-quiz/ … Hope it helps all players knowledge I had fun taking it! Thanks for putting that together.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 30, 2015