@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls I just watched your video on arcane and divine. Great video! Would you say monk ki and mystics psychic abilities are different from arcane and divine? Monk and mystics use their bodies and minds to tap into the weave of magic? — Scott Badalamenti (@Scottbad88) January 13, 2018

The distinction between arcane and divine magic mostly pertains to spells only. The D&D multiverse is filled with magic that doesn’t fall into any category. #DnD https://t.co/a6H4T5wMYM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2018