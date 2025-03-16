Would throwing an improvised weapon, like table leg, use Str or Dex for the attack roll?

The updated link is here: http://media.wizards.com/2017/dnd/downloads/SA-Compendium.pdf

  1. Peter says:

    I can’t see the answer in Sage Advise.
    There is a big explanation
    “How do I know which ability modifier to use with an attack roll and its damage roll?”,
    but I can find nothing about Str/Dex for improvised weapon.

      • Peter says:

        It seems I’ve been cursed by a green hag: my eyes can’t perceive the part about throwing improvised weapons, though I searched everything. I wouldn’t recommend angering the hag, but anybody brave enough to challenge her can show me exact paragraph and lift the curse.

        I mean,
        Melee weapon attack: Strength mod
        Ranged weapon attack: Dexterity mod

        But throwing melee weapon is Str, unless it has “finesse” trait.

        It’s kinda may be interpreted as a “Thrown flask of acid has no finesse property, so the character uses Str mod without proficiency”.
        But it is still a matter of argument. I mean, arguing with rogue.

        If the rule is there, but I’m really that blind — thank you very much in advance for providing me exact rule, it will be a huge help.

