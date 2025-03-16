The updated link is here: http://media.wizards.com/2017/dnd/downloads/SA-Compendium.pdf
@JeremyECrawford Would throwing an improvised weapon, like a bar of soap or table leg, use Str or Dex for the attack roll?
— Warren (@whardison) November 20, 2016
Which ability modifier do you use with an attack roll and its damage roll? See the Sage Advice Compendium: https://t.co/dh02JRnEH8 #DnD https://t.co/C3ERkIImX7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2016
3 thoughts on “Would throwing an improvised weapon, like table leg, use Str or Dex for the attack roll?”
I can’t see the answer in Sage Advise.
There is a big explanation
“How do I know which ability modifier to use with an attack roll and its damage roll?”,
but I can find nothing about Str/Dex for improvised weapon.
Epic Peter
the link in Master Jeremy tweet is old, you can find it here: http://media.wizards.com/2017/dnd/downloads/SA-Compendium.pdf
have fun.
It seems I’ve been cursed by a green hag: my eyes can’t perceive the part about throwing improvised weapons, though I searched everything. I wouldn’t recommend angering the hag, but anybody brave enough to challenge her can show me exact paragraph and lift the curse.
I mean,
Melee weapon attack: Strength mod
Ranged weapon attack: Dexterity mod
But throwing melee weapon is Str, unless it has “finesse” trait.
It’s kinda may be interpreted as a “Thrown flask of acid has no finesse property, so the character uses Str mod without proficiency”.
But it is still a matter of argument. I mean, arguing with rogue.
If the rule is there, but I’m really that blind — thank you very much in advance for providing me exact rule, it will be a huge help.