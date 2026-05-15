Would the movement caused by Dissonant Whispers be willing or unwilling movement?

@JeremyECrawford Would the movement caused by a failed save on Dissonant Whispers be willing or unwilling movement? — Thomas Conners (@thomas_conners) February 21, 2016

If a spell forces you to move, as dissonant whispers does, you're not moving of your own volition. #DnD https://t.co/0lBVuAGcxx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @thomas_conners Does that mean the movement from Dissonant Whispers doesn't provoke opportunity attacks? — Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) February 27, 2016