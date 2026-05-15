@JeremyECrawford Would the movement caused by a failed save on Dissonant Whispers be willing or unwilling movement?
— Thomas Conners (@thomas_conners) February 21, 2016
If a spell forces you to move, as dissonant whispers does, you're not moving of your own volition. #DnD https://t.co/0lBVuAGcxx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @thomas_conners Does that mean the movement from Dissonant Whispers doesn't provoke opportunity attacks?
— Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) February 27, 2016
The movement in dissonant whispers can provoke opportunity attacks, since it uses your reaction (PH, 195). #DnD https://t.co/aNBL0Gsi2c
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016
3 thoughts on “Would the movement caused by Dissonant Whispers be willing or unwilling movement?”
Does that mean that, in-universe, the trigger for the spell is the intent to move, and that the movement itself is irrelevant?
It would also mean that a target who is dominated or possessed could walk, run, jump and crawl by their own means as much as they (well, their controller) want without ever possibly triggering the Booming Blade, right? They aren’t moving by their own will.
Personally, I prefer to understand the “willingly” as moving by their own means (as opposed to being shoved, grappled, lightninglured or thunderwaved), and will do so at my games. It’s a simpler ruling, and less likely to trigger a mid-combat philosophical discussion about the true nature of free will.
Heroic Carlos
as Master Perkins says: “Your game, your rules”
have fun
Yeah, that’s pretty much the philosophy of this edition. Thank you.