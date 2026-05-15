Would the movement caused by Dissonant Whispers be willing or unwilling movement?

3 thoughts on “Would the movement caused by Dissonant Whispers be willing or unwilling movement?

  1. Does that mean that, in-universe, the trigger for the spell is the intent to move, and that the movement itself is irrelevant?
    It would also mean that a target who is dominated or possessed could walk, run, jump and crawl by their own means as much as they (well, their controller) want without ever possibly triggering the Booming Blade, right? They aren’t moving by their own will.

    Personally, I prefer to understand the “willingly” as moving by their own means (as opposed to being shoved, grappled, lightninglured or thunderwaved), and will do so at my games. It’s a simpler ruling, and less likely to trigger a mid-combat philosophical discussion about the true nature of free will.

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