Would spell attacks be reduced to 1 from Slow spell?

@JeremyECrawford the slow spell doesn't refer to weapon attacks or the attack action. Would Eldritch blast be reduced to 1 attack as well?
— eric moss (@eerongal) April 3, 2017
@JeremyECrawford the slow spell doesn't refer to weapon attacks or the attack action. Would Eldritch blast be reduced to 1 attack as well?
— eric moss (@eerongal) April 3, 2017
@JeremyECrawford That would mean scorching ray would only be allowed one attack then? Bonus ?: would Magic Missle still get full attacks or no?
— Heath Dawson (@HeathDawson) April 4, 2017
Magic missile automatically deals damage. It involves no attacks. #DnD https://t.co/3lZBqsLsie
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2017