@JeremyECrawford would a cleric need to make a perception check to locate an invisible creature to cast Dispel Magic on it if it's in range?

When targeting something you can't see, you need to know it's actually there, either because its presence is obvious or you found it. #DnD https://t.co/CwWSj8T0tb

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016