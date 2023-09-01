@matthewmercer Will there be a section in the Explorer's Guide to Wildemount for characters like Isharnai, Pumat Sol, or the Traveler? Or are those beings specific to your campaign and not to Wildemount? — Dylan (@vsMoose) January 31, 2020

Those elements are more specific to my campaign, so I tended to shy away from those things in the book(outside of the major players in society). However, you may come across a mention or side bar here and there. 🙂 https://t.co/hgSpZZ9FYP — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 31, 2020