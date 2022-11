a question around apotheosis. The Matron challenged and replaced the god of Death. Talk in Calamity suggests that’s the way it works.

Vecna did not do this. Instead becoming a whole new god in the pantheon, correct? He did not challenge or kill another god?The first method to achieve something remains the ONLY way to achieve something up until someone else discovers an additional method… 😉

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) June 8, 2022