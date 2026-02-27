Why is Extra Attack in the Attack Action definition, yet the only Action limited to “On your Turn” (Reserved for non-Actions)..?

@john_Doe995 Why is Extra Attack in the Attack Action definition, yet the only Action limited to “On your Turn” (Reserved for non-Actions)..? it prevents multiple attacks with an opportunity attack — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 25, 2016

I was trying to understand why it doesn’t work with Ready Action – while AoO isn’t the attack action.