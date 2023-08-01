Why Forge cleric does not gain martial weapon proficiency, but is able to use Blessing of the Forge on a martial weapon?

@JeremyECrawford I noticed the forge cleric from Xanthar's guide does not gain martial weapon proficiency, but is able to use blessing of the forge on a martial weapon.
Was this an oversight, or was it intentional to be sure the forge cleric did not have it for flavor/balance?
— Jeff (@ghandigun) January 24, 2019
The Forge cleric isn't designed to have proficiency with martial weapons, yet that cleric is designed to have the option of enhancing martial weapons.
The cleric might have proficiency from a source other than the class. And the cleric might want to help their friends. #DnD https://t.co/E8jyIBUOJ7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2019