Why Eldritch Knight can retrain their 3rd level spell in any school but Arcane Trickster still cannot?

@JeremyECrawford Re: PHB Errata. Do I understand correctly that EKs can retrain their 3rd level spell in any school but ATs still cannot? — Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) October 25, 2016

Like an Eldritch Knight, an Arcane Trickster can retrain their 1st-level spell from any school. (An unintended omission.) #DnD https://t.co/DLvg47Ig9l — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016