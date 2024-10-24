Why Eldritch Knight can retrain their 3rd level spell in any school but Arcane Trickster still cannot?

@JeremyECrawford Re: PHB Errata. Do I understand correctly that EKs can retrain their 3rd level spell in any school but ATs still cannot?
— Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) October 25, 2016
Like an Eldritch Knight, an Arcane Trickster can retrain their 1st-level spell from any school. (An unintended omission.) #DnD https://t.co/DLvg47Ig9l
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016
@Browncoat182 @EdKruzethank you I thought these classes were limited by certain schools of magic. Some of their spells are limited, but others aren't.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016