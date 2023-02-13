@JeremyECrawford Why do you say reaction is only 1/round when you can have 1 before and 1 after your turn in the same round.
— Ironforged (@TrueIronforged) November 7, 2017
The word "round" is like the word "month"; it can refer to a predefined period (June) or to a relative period (a month from now).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Under Order of Combat pg189PHB,a round is when each participant takes a turn.Isn't it confusing to say reaction is 1/round?
— PoLo (@jaceimba) November 7, 2017
In the rule on reactions, the relevant round starts at the start of your turn.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2017