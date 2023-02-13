@JeremyECrawford Why do you say reaction is only 1/round when you can have 1 before and 1 after your turn in the same round. — Ironforged (@TrueIronforged) November 7, 2017

The word “round” is like the word “month”; it can refer to a predefined period (June) or to a relative period (a month from now). #DnD https://t.co/112NxTdUdj — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Under Order of Combat pg189PHB,a round is when each participant takes a turn.Isn't it confusing to say reaction is 1/round? — PoLo (@jaceimba) November 7, 2017