@JeremyECrawford Why can't you stack AC methods? Some foes end up with enormous hit bonus. Many things use VS a stat so it seems reasonable
— Dude Manguy (@SolarFlairPony) October 15, 2016
@SolarFlairPony @Super_Z3r0 What I’ve seen is 10 + armor + dex or 10 + stat mods. 10 + dex and con, why not also add wis for Barb+monk? We don't break it down that way. AC calculations are mutually exclusive & a PC's AC isn't meant to go super high
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2016
@JeremyECrawfordAC calculations don’t stack (you have AC X + Y), but bonuses to AC do (like from a cloak of protection and a ring of protection). So a Sorcerer's AC from Draconic bloodline and Mage Armor don't stack, but Shield and either Sorcerer Blood/Mage Armor do?
— Joel McKinnon (@joeliemckinnon) October 16, 2016
@joeliemckinnon That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2016