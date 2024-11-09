@JeremyECrawford Why can't you stack AC methods? Some foes end up with enormous hit bonus. Many things use VS a stat so it seems reasonable — Dude Manguy (@SolarFlairPony) October 15, 2016

@SolarFlairPony @Super_Z3r0 What I’ve seen is 10 + armor + dex or 10 + stat mods. 10 + dex and con, why not also add wis for Barb+monk? We don't break it down that way. AC calculations are mutually exclusive & a PC's AC isn't meant to go super high — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2016