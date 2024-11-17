@JeremyECrawford why are healing spells no longer necromancy?
— Khalil Sheehan-Miles (@sheehanmilesk) August 7, 2016
For the past three editions, necromancy has been associated with death/resurrection & healing moved elsewhere. #DnD https://t.co/51CbCnSSk1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2016
Most healing spells are now part of the evocation school & "channel positive energy to heal wounds" (PH, 203). #DnD https://t.co/4V8fmJ2ofC
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2016