Why are all druids depicted with animals when they can’t have a companion?

Why are all druids depicted with animals in the books when they can't have a companion? @JeremyECrawford — Olav Andre Magnussen (@Olavandrem7) December 20, 2017

Druids and rangers don't require a special class feature to have beast companions. Both classes have access to the animal friendship spell, which enables them to magically befriend beasts, which might join them like any other NPC. #DnD https://t.co/P1KHac7931 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017

The issue is that (a) it's magic, not actual friendship, and (b) after you hit 5th level, a lot of beasts will be dead by the end of the first round of combat because their HP is so low. — GeorgeSutherlandHoward (@Acr0ssTh3P0nd) December 20, 2017

Using the animal friendship spell? Keep this in mind: (1) the spell doesn't have a challenge rating cap, and (2) you can extend your friendship with the beast through roleplaying and the use of skills, as with any NPC. Animal Handling is the most relevant skill here. #DnD https://t.co/CNo4iH8CZT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017

The spell is just a shortcut. No rule says you can’t befriend an animal the old-fashioned way, just like in the real world. Precisely. That's the point of number 2 in my tweet. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017

But a non-magic solution to help a regular animal companion survive high-level situations? I can’t think of any. If you want a no-magic-allowed subsystem for anything in D&D, you'll need to make some house rules, as discussed in the DMG. The whole game assumes magic is available to player characters. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017

Here’s the thing, though: If there aren’t hard-and-fast rules for your character having a companion, it feels like (and is) a power increase as far as the DM is concerned. If a ranger has to take a subclass to get a companion, why would anyone else get one for free? No one has to take a subclass to have a companion, and the DM controls whether NPCs decide to stick around. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017