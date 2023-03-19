Why are all druids depicted with animals when they can’t have a companion?

Why are all druids depicted with animals in the books when they can't have a companion? @JeremyECrawford
— Olav Andre Magnussen (@Olavandrem7) December 20, 2017
Druids and rangers don't require a special class feature to have beast companions. Both classes have access to the animal friendship spell, which enables them to magically befriend beasts, which might join them like any other NPC. #DnD https://t.co/P1KHac7931
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017
The issue is that (a) it's magic, not actual friendship, and (b) after you hit 5th level, a lot of beasts will be dead by the end of the first round of combat because their HP is so low.
— GeorgeSutherlandHoward (@Acr0ssTh3P0nd) December 20, 2017
Using the animal friendship spell? Keep this in mind: (1) the spell doesn't have a challenge rating cap, and (2) you can extend your friendship with the beast through roleplaying and the use of skills, as with any NPC. Animal Handling is the most relevant skill here. #DnD https://t.co/CNo4iH8CZT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017
The spell is just a shortcut. No rule says you can’t befriend an animal the old-fashioned way, just like in the real world. Precisely. That's the point of number 2 in my tweet.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017
But a non-magic solution to help a regular animal companion survive high-level situations? I can’t think of any. If you want a no-magic-allowed subsystem for anything in D&D, you'll need to make some house rules, as discussed in the DMG. The whole game assumes magic is available to player characters.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017
Here’s the thing, though:
If there aren’t hard-and-fast rules for your character having a companion, it feels like (and is) a power increase as far as the DM is concerned.
If a ranger has to take a subclass to get a companion, why would anyone else get one for free? No one has to take a subclass to have a companion, and the DM controls whether NPCs decide to stick around.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017
Fair enough, a better choice of words on my part would’ve been that a ranger is GUARANTEED a companion via subclass.
A druid has no such guarantee, requiring instead working with the DM and roleplaying to achieve what seems like a central part of their kit. Druids are guaranteed animal assistance via summoning spells.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017
3 thoughts on “Why are all druids depicted with animals when they can’t have a companion?”
There is a balance. Having a battle ready giant badger companion with newly minted armor has not been the best idea I’ve made in certain situations…summoning animal assistance would have been a wiser decision than lugging around a over sized toddler in a tiara.
The original question was about the art. Regardless of combat effectiveness any one can have a pet. Who is more likely to adopt an animal or be adopted then a druid?
Besides, if your druid wants an animal companion that’ll be more durable, turn to the companion rules in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. The companion increases in levels as you do, gaining hp and abilities as it does. You still have to earn that companion via interaction (adjudicated by the DM), but nothing is standing in your way of doing so.