Why are all druids depicted with animals when they can’t have a companion?

  1. There is a balance. Having a battle ready giant badger companion with newly minted armor has not been the best idea I’ve made in certain situations…summoning animal assistance would have been a wiser decision than lugging around a over sized toddler in a tiara.

  2. Jeffery says:

    The original question was about the art. Regardless of combat effectiveness any one can have a pet. Who is more likely to adopt an animal or be adopted then a druid?

  3. Papa Rika says:

    Besides, if your druid wants an animal companion that’ll be more durable, turn to the companion rules in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. The companion increases in levels as you do, gaining hp and abilities as it does. You still have to earn that companion via interaction (adjudicated by the DM), but nothing is standing in your way of doing so.

