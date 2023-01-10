Who are the Hethcanters?

You’ve kindly introduced a couple of Hethcanters via your Twitter replies. These are Lady Brunzarra Hethcanter, the second person to hold the office of Lady of Graces, and Ildra Hethcanter, matriarch of the Hethcanter farm in Immersea. 2/2

There's also Hethcanter, first to write of the Scalamagdrion, whom you introduced in Pages from the Mages III in Dragon #92. Was Brunzarra the holder of a unique title that died with her? Were the Hethcanters ennobled? Is she or Ildra related the mage Hethcanter? Thanks! — Commonplace Publishing (@CommonplacePub1) November 3, 2022

1)

The Hethcanters are what in our real world might be called “landed gentry.” They don’t have hereditary noble titles, but they are locally powerful, wealthy, “always there” families who often have members holding local civic… 2)

…posts or Court posts in Suzail (as Brunzarra did), and a few family members earn their own titles, and/or knighthoods. The Hethcanters are indeed descended from the mage Hethcanter, and both Brunzarra and Ildra are members of…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 4, 2022

3)

…“those Hethcanters” (there are some unrelated Hethcanters in Sembia, Tsurlagol, and Telflamm). During the reign of Azoun IV, there were three Sir Hethcanters (knights who rode with the Purple Dragons, of various ages), and… 4)

…Lord Oratham Hethcanter was garrison commander of High Horn in the reign of Rhigaerd II (he died fighting bandits in the Stonelands). Young and handsome adventurer Paresper Hethcanter, formerly of Immersea, is currently one…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 4, 2022

5)

…of the six partners who own the Nightgate Inn (just outside Suzail); he owns the smallest share. His father Rharvuld is a superb furniture maker whose wardrobes are much sought-after by wealthy ladies of Suzail. He has some… 6)

…connection to the War Wizards that he doesn’t talk about.

And lastly, Lyrele Hethcanter is said to currently serve the Crown (of Cormyr) in some undercover fashion; some believe she may be a Highknight, as of old.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 4, 2022