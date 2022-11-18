Hi @TheEdVerse . Who are the ancient Horned Ones of the corset you mentioned in Swords of Evningstar? I don’t think there are any horned ones apart from greyhawk? #Realmslore #SoSaithEd
Ah, you've noticed one of the Secrets of the Realms, that has been hiding in plain sight for ages. Read through all of my Realms fiction, and see how often stag-headed figures are seen, or mentioned, or alluded to…almost as if there's a magic-wielding sylvan race…#Realmslore
