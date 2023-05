when a member of another Ashari Tribe than Zephrah complete the Aramente do they still get a mantle?

Just with another pattern, or do they get something else as the symbol of their leader. I was thinking of drawing some mantles for the other Ashari tribes ^^ They indeed get a symbolic adornment with an element-based benefit! It can be whatever you wish! A crown, a tunic, a Cloak, etc

