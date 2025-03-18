@JeremyECrawford Given How deadly Nunchaku are more so than a Bo Staff. What would you say the damage die for them would be?
— Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) November 17, 2016
The DMG gives recommendations on translating weapons in the PH into wuxia-themed equivalents (use flail stats for nunchaku). See p. 41. #DnD https://t.co/t2GTrMB3cX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2016
2 thoughts on “What would you say the damage die for Nunchaku and Bo stick would be?”
As a player more then DM, I am not familiar with that weapon translation, but for monk flavor (re-skin) of a martial arts compatible weapon the PH pg. 78 equates the nunchaka to a club instead.
Weapons like nunchaku, tonfa and rattan sticks make a compelling case as for why the club should have the Finesse property.