What would you say the damage die for Nunchaku and Bo stick would be?

  1. Dean Agnew says:

    As a player more then DM, I am not familiar with that weapon translation, but for monk flavor (re-skin) of a martial arts compatible weapon the PH pg. 78 equates the nunchaka to a club instead.

    • carlosmoya79 says:

      Weapons like nunchaku, tonfa and rattan sticks make a compelling case as for why the club should have the Finesse property.

