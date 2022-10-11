What page is the Rule on Bonus Action Spells? I have been getting this WRONG!

The rule on bonus action spells is in chapter 10, “Spellcasting,” of the Player’s Handbook—the home of all the main spellcasting rules. #DnD https://t.co/qBQwCkiQ9W — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 10, 2017

Ok…so I am in page 202. “You cannot cast another spell during the same turn”….I think I am missing something…

@schwarm Yes, that’s the rule when you cast a bonus action spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 10, 2017

@schwarm“…only cast one spell and one cantrip in a turn.”…you are saying with Bonus Action Spell there is still ONLY one spell, but 2 cantrips? We were talking about Action Surge, which gives you an action. The bonus action spell rule is only relevant if you cast a bonus action spell — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 11, 2017