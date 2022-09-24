What do you recommend, in terms of spells during the Netherese Empire?

Jon Forel @Jon_4L@TheEdVerse

what do you recommend, in terms of spells and magical effects, for a 5e DM running something during the height of the Netherese Empire? Same question, but for the elves' Crown Wars? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

Big questions, so one at a time. Netherese Empire first.

When encountering an arcanist from an unfamiliar city, feel free as a DM to use ANY spell, from any source (and class) as a spell cast by that arcanist, if it fits/helps… 2)

…the unfolding story. ANYTHING goes as a spell effect (within reason, of course; an arcanist is not going to waste a high-level slot on a spell to change the hue of flowers). Spell-mantles aren’t a popular thing, but personal…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

…wards that counter a specific sort of damage with a pre-prepared spell response are.

And finally: get out your Wand of Wonder tables, both official and any favourites from among the many, many magazine article and homebrew…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

…alternatives. Use them when hostile spells collide in spell-duels, and 2 table results (or pick what best fits the situation) when 3 or more spells collide/overlap areas of effect.

Many arcanists are real eccentrics, obsessed with odd details; play them that way. 5)

Crown Wars time: although there are a few haughty mavericks in every force/side fighting in the Crown Wars, MOST forces are disciplined; like a modern real-world football team, they discuss and practise tactics, and are…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

…trained to carry out roles (personal assignments) every spellcaster is expected to do in a given situation/in response to a particular battle cry. Particular forces favour the use of particular spells and schools of magic… 7)

…(again, equivalent to a modern football team specializing in the run, or deep passes, or play action), and will rarely have spells ready to cast that “step outside” their favourites.

And lastly, elves of that time are VERY…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

…big on etiquette and honour, and will “play by the formal rules of war” which include not attacking children or non-combatants, NO despoiling the land (e.g. “scorched earth”) or poisoning anyone or anything no matter what…9)

…the stakes, and no alliances with goblinkin (orcs, goblins, hobgoblins, etc.) under any circumstances. Sneak attacks, thefts of crops and other supplies, and the like are considered low, unfair, and mean; if you fight dirty, …#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022