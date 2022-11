Hello sir! I have a Realmslore question for you, if you may have an answer. Was there ever a named bard who wrote ‘The Nights of Dragon Down’? I’d like to add it as a tidbit for my players in Elturel.The Knights of Dragon Down was composed in the 1270s DR by the half-elf female bard Larsheena “Larshee” Taruvel of Beregost.#Realmslore

