Volo’s Guide to Monsters: Questions&Answers – FAQ

EXPLORERS!

I’ve collected some tweets from our beloved Masters about the famous Volothamp Geddarm and his Guide to Monsters.

Have fun.

@nomdepepier any chance Volo’s Guide has more NPC stat blocks (like Appendix B of the MM)? yes — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) August 13, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Obviously VGtM is written by Volo. Who is the narrator in SCAG who gives descriptions of the various environments? — Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) July 19, 2016

@joedio78 @ChrisPerkinsDnD Hey! We never talk about my brother. Not since…the thing we don’t mention. {Volothamp Geddarm} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 19, 2016

I have seen the innards of Volo’s Guide To Monsters. If you DM D&D, you MUST have this book! SO good! pic.twitter.com/nA7wBLKTFo — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 11, 2016

In Nov., Volo’s Guide to Monsters will offer new monsters, lore, and playable races. #DnDhttps://t.co/7oztlxa9G0 pic.twitter.com/z4ODoNDQ5U — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 2, 2016

@Raz_Berry_Ranidany new classes? Volo’s Guide to Monsters is focused on monsters—many for a DM to use, and some for a player to use. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 2, 2016

@Teddy_Maz_SucksYou say November, every other source says September. Who do I believe? I’m the guy who approves a book before it goes to the printer. Volo doesn’t come out in September. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 2, 2016

@newbiedm @JeremyECrawford it really isn’t Volo, just some some enterprising gnomes capitalizing on his established gnome…er..name — Jeremy Hopkins (@Quercetum42) June 2, 2016

@DoubleSkoopWill Volo’s Guide to Monsters contain new beasts for Moon Druids to Wildshape into (or Polymorph peeps into)? 🙂 yes, there should be a few — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 3, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD

Do catfolk other than Rakshasa exist in @Wizards_DnD ? & is there official material that allows me to play as one, 5e?

🐯🐱😼 — Mathew Michalak (@Trogaf) June 4, 2016

If you can wait a few months, we’ll make your wish come true. https://t.co/j68dHvHqM7 — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 4, 2016

@iDuncanSalazar The secret is out at last! Just one of the D&D in-Realms products to release on the same day (see: Storm King’s Thunder) — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 2, 2016





@AlessandroVio11Just found this: http://tinyurl.com/h24wyay Looks awesome! Were you involved in its making? Heh. I can neither confirm nor deny. ;} Yet. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 2, 2016

@NicolasCS I must confess that I love your Volo stories: the way you depict him is fun. Is it true you don’t like Volo that much? Heh. No, I love Volo. I’d find him incredibly annoying in person, mind you, but I daresay most of us would… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 2, 2016

@NicolasCSNice! I love how you write about Volo (I’d love a novel with him). He’s really funny. Your article on Volo in Barovia was great More Volo coming, but I don’t get to pick where and what I write about (however, Tethyr firmly in mind for my next chance…) — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 2, 2016

In Volo’s Guide to Monsters, the voice of Volo is given by Ed Greenwood himself! @TheEdVerse #DnD https://t.co/RstIzuV62a — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @TheEdVerse does the book put monsters in the context of the Realms? — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) June 11, 2016

The book mentions things in FR but is not exclusive to that setting. It’s for anywhere in the multiverse. #DnD https://t.co/kGQNhQzgEc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2016

@MichaelElDiablo @ChrisPerkinsDnDI’m really excited for Volo’s Guide! Will the Orc and Goblin races (or the other) have subraces? no, but we’ll design them to add those in the future as needed — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 10, 2016

During Meltdown comics presentation:

“In the fall, will be releasing Volo’s Guide to Monsters. Volo Geddarm is an expert in realms lore, and share it with everyone. Elminster edited the document before it went to press. They don’t like each other. Tons of lore and classic monsters, like Mind Flayers and Yuan Ti. Bringing more life to them – story details on their background, lore, and mythology. Will add over 100 new monsters for 5th edition. Also giving you options to play monstrous character races like tritons and firbolgs. Will be printing a limited run of books with alternate cover by “hydro74” (shows picture of B&W mind flayer art on screen). Alternate cover only available in game stores, but the text is the same.

Chris Perkins:

That’s an experiment. If it does well, we’ll do it again.

http://wpn.wizards.com/en/products/volos-guide-monsters