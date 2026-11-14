Volo’s Guide to Monsters: Questions&Answers – FAQ

VOLO'S GUIDE TO MONSTERS news

EXPLORERS!
I’ve collected some tweets from our beloved Masters about the famous Volothamp Geddarm and his Guide to Monsters.
Have fun.


During Meltdown comics presentation:

“In the fall, will be releasing Volo’s Guide to Monsters. Volo Geddarm is an expert in realms lore, and share it with everyone. Elminster edited the document before it went to press. They don’t like each other. Tons of lore and classic monsters, like Mind Flayers and Yuan Ti. Bringing more life to them – story details on their background, lore, and mythology. Will add over 100 new monsters for 5th edition. Also giving you options to play monstrous character races like tritons and firbolgs. Will be printing a limited run of books with alternate cover by “hydro74” (shows picture of B&W mind flayer art on screen). Alternate cover only available in game stores, but the text is the same.

Chris Perkins:
That’s an experiment. If it does well, we’ll do it again.

http://wpn.wizards.com/en/products/volos-guide-monsters

wpn_volos_guide_to_monsters_alt_header_0

3 thoughts on “Volo’s Guide to Monsters: Questions&Answers – FAQ

  1. Michael E McGuire says:

    How applicable are the older Volo’s guides to 5th ed? Obviously, they have older edition stats, but have invaluable information otherwise, especially events and tavern ratings. I’m pretty much basing a new campaign on Volo’s Guide to the Sword Coast.

    Any plans to update them for the current rules and timeline?

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Bold Michael
      Unfortunately I’m not a DnD Designer just a librarian that collect designer tweets.

      Volo guides are the best FR books, so my advice is to keep them to use for your adventures.
      If you want update about sword coast try the Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide accessory book for 5e

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.