@JeremyECrawford would the Tunnel Fighter style and War Caster allow you to cast multiple spells per round in place of opportunity attacks?
— Joe Tucker (@yethegodless) January 22, 2016
The War Caster feat doesn't give you more reactions. You get one per round. #DnD https://t.co/rC0rrWkgKc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 23, 2016
One thought on “Tunnel Fighter style and War Caster multiple spells”
Does that mean that I could take my Warcaster reaction and do an AoO (tunnel fighter activated) ?