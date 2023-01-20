@JeremyECrawford The right most picture of Diagram 2.5: Cones Using Tokens in XGtE violates how cone effects are described on PH 204, particularly "A cone's width at a given point along its length is equal to that point's distance from the point of origin."

About the token method for areas of effect in Xanathar's Guide to Everything: "Rather than faithfully representing the shapes of the different areas of effect, this method gives you a way to create square-edged versions of them on a grid easily …" (XGE, 87). https://t.co/ydQdhwxATh

