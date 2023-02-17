The Official Legend of Drizzt Visual Dictionary – PRE-ORDER Now!

Coming March 14, the D&D #LegendofDrizzt Visual Dictionary, hey everybody I’m Michael whitwer and I’m really excited today to introduce a new book that I had the pleasure of working on over the past year Dungeons and Dragons the legend of dritz a visual dictionary this book is published by DK and um it’s really exciting because it’s the first time that uh DK has had the chance to apply their highly detailed annotated uh style to the D D World so I was really really excited to be part of it the book is huge it is full color and it’s loaded with a lot I’ve never seen before and never published before aren’t by all of the spectacular artists that work on the Dungeons and Dragons brand I’ll show you a brief clip here as you can see here you’re looking at lots of full color art and it is huge in fact I think bigger than my head so um if you are a fan of the legend of dritz if you’re a fan of the Forgotten Realms I really hope you check it out and thank you for your time today May the dice be good to you @dkbooks‘ first foray into #DnD! Available for Pre-Order: https://t.co/sb0vPnunyb @dkbooks.us @Wizards_DnD #Drizzt https://t.co/KefrMoAgYU via @YouTube

