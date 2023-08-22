The new Blood Hunter Class for D&D 5e by Matt Mercer!

Been working on this for awhile, & excited to toss out the new Blood Hunter! For the next two weeks, all funds go to the AU Brushfire Relief Charity! You can get it in an awesome charity bundle right now at: https://t.co/hz7fhRo9iM Or directly at: https://t.co/1MiFWwXN1o pic.twitter.com/QN0vE7z9vc — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 27, 2020

The original Blood Hunter was my first homebrew class, largely built around a demand for the D&Diesel custom elements I made for the one-shot. The design was initially messy & reactionary, & as I learned more and more over time, I found it necessary to rebuild from the ground up. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 27, 2020

Shifting it to an INT-based martial class from WIS made more sense thematically (& brought more martial INT rep), while many features were improved in use and structure. Some new features also were added! I hope folks enjoy it, & the amazing art by @ForgingMeanings & @Jessketchin — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 27, 2020

If you prefer the older design, or wish to stick to it for a current character, by all means do so! If you're eager to shift your existing Blood Hunter to this new build, talk with your DM to see if shifting your INT/WIS to best work for this build is viable. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 27, 2020

Is this an update to the older one or do I have to repurchase this? Its a new design, so would need a new purchase (for charity)! If the funds are lacking, no worries… when the charity drive ends, it will return to "Pay What You Want". <3 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 27, 2020

Is it in the bundle or it’s own product because I just bought the bundle it’s not in there It very well should be in the bundle. Huh. If it doesn't update, maybe check with their support. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 27, 2020