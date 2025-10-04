The first Forgotten Realms character

@Aetherium83 Been meaning to ask: I know you began FR young, but did it start from one place and expand or was it a big mishmash? So: Mirt returns often to Waterdeep. cargoes to/from everywhere to the Deep, Shadowdale out through all the Dales, Suzail outwd
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2015
@Aetherium83Very enlightening. So Mirt’s been around far longer than I originally reckoned! Mirt came first. He was the very first Realms character. So he's around 8 years older than the D&D game…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 19, 2015