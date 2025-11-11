Cthulhu? Thor and Loki? Elric? Deities & Demigods!

@ChrisPerkinsDnD trying to come up with a half decent creation/stories for deities. Could you help? :/
— Nosiferatu (@Nosirrah151) November 15, 2015
Got a copy of the 1st edition DEITIES & DEMIGODS handy? That was a great source of inspiration for me. https://t.co/f1u9m8llHA
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 15, 2015
World builders!
This is the old but gold book about D&D Deities, heroes and Mythos, only here you can find official Dungeons&Dragons:
- Cthulhu stats and Mythos
- Elric of Melniboné stats and Gods Pantheon
- Thor and Loki stats and all Norse Mythos
- King Arthur and Merlin stats
- Gilgamesh Hero stats
And you can buy and download here:
http://www.dndclassics.com/product/110198/Deities–Demigods-1e?affiliate_id=237976
The PDF version sold on D&D Classics is the later 128-page printing, without the Cthulhu Mythos or Melnibonéan Mythos, so you may confuse a few readers with the references to those two mythoi.