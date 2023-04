@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls stated that spell damage type doesn't factor into balance. Can you comment on this? It sounds wrong..

Most damage types have no effect on game balance. A few types—force and psychic, for example—are resisted/ignored less often than others and therefore can have slightly higher effective potency over the course of a campaign. #DnD https://t.co/n1CvmZF1Ax

