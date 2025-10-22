@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Thought the archetypal sorcerer needed some love. Whatcha think?

Sorcerous Origin: Flame

Your innate magic comes from the power of

elemental fire. Perhaps you were born during a

great volcanic eruption. Your lineage might

include the influence of potent fire creatures

such as salamanders, efreets or fire drakes.

Whatever the case, the magic of the flame

permeates your soul.

Flame sorcerers, sometimes called

pyromancers, are forces of nature, as fierce and

changeable as the flames they command.

Though less versatile than their storm sorcerer

brethren, and not as resilient as those of

draconic bloodlines, their destructive power is

unmatched.

Pyromancy

The arcane magic you command is infused with

elemental fire. You can speak, read, and write

Primordial. You know the Control flames cantrip,

and you gain the following spells at the listed

sorcerer level. These spells do not count against

the number of sorcerer spells you know.

Flame Sorcerer Bonus Spells

Sorcerer

Level Spells

1st Burning hands, expeditious retreat

3rd Scorching ray, pyrotechnicsEE

5th Fireball, daylight

7th Wall of fire, conjure minor elementals*

9th Conjure elemental**

EE From the Elemental Evil supplement

* Unless you gain this spell from another source, you

can summon only magmins, smoke mephits, or steam

mephits with it.

** Unless you gain this spell from another source, you

can summon only fire elementals with it.

Ember Soul

At 1st level, you channel innate magical energy,

using your body itself as an arcane focus. While

you have a hand free, you ignore non-costly

material component requirements.

Fire Affinity

At 6th level, when you cast a spell that deals fire

damage, add your Charisma modifier to that

damage. Additionally, you are resistant to fire

damage, and are immune to being blinded by

lights, such as those from Prismatic Spray and

Sunburst.

Metallic Fusion

At 6th level, you have a hermetic connection to

all things born of flame. While concentrating

and touching an object or surface made of

nonmagical metal (except adamantine), you can

melt the metal. It takes one minute to melt an

object of Small size or smaller, or 10 minutes to

melt a 5-foot cube of metal. The molten metal

flows, cools and solidifies naturally, though its

heat doesn’t harm you.

Flickering Form

At 14th level, your body starts to take on the

intangible aspect of flame. You can use 5 feet of

movement to step inside a flame and merge

with it. While merged, you cannot interact with

or be affected from the material plane, but you

can see and hear normally. If the flame in that

space is extinguished, you reappear.

Otherwise, the effect ends at the start of your

next turn. You reappear adjacent to the flame, or

any other flame of your choice you can see

within 60 feet. Creatures within 15 feet must

make a Constitution saving throw, and become

blinded until the end of their next turn on a

failed save. Once you use this feature, you

cannot use it again until you finish a short or

long rest.

Scorching Blaze

At 18th level, you gain immunity to fire damage.

As a bonus action, you can spend one sorcery

point to burst into a streak of flame. Until the

end of your turn, you gain a flying speed of 60

feet, and can pass through creatures. Until you

first stop moving in a straight line, you don’t

provoke attacks of opportunity, and any

creature you pass through must make a

Dexterity saving throw. A creature takes 2d8 fire

damage on a failed save, or half as much damage

on a successful one.

Rule variant: Innate sorcery

Sorcerers harness their own inborn magic. To

represent this, you may wish to allow all

sorcerers to cast spells with a free hand without

an arcane focus, as in the Ember Soul feature.https://t.co/ZidbJTdbOy pic.twitter.com/wJvVwSNo6S

— merteor (@merteorDev) October 10, 2015