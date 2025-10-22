@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Thought the archetypal sorcerer needed some love. Whatcha think?
Sorcerous Origin: Flame
Your innate magic comes from the power of
elemental fire. Perhaps you were born during a
great volcanic eruption. Your lineage might
include the influence of potent fire creatures
such as salamanders, efreets or fire drakes.
Whatever the case, the magic of the flame
permeates your soul.
Flame sorcerers, sometimes called
pyromancers, are forces of nature, as fierce and
changeable as the flames they command.
Though less versatile than their storm sorcerer
brethren, and not as resilient as those of
draconic bloodlines, their destructive power is
unmatched.
Pyromancy
The arcane magic you command is infused with
elemental fire. You can speak, read, and write
Primordial. You know the Control flames cantrip,
and you gain the following spells at the listed
sorcerer level. These spells do not count against
the number of sorcerer spells you know.
Flame Sorcerer Bonus Spells
Sorcerer
Level Spells
1st Burning hands, expeditious retreat
3rd Scorching ray, pyrotechnicsEE
5th Fireball, daylight
7th Wall of fire, conjure minor elementals*
9th Conjure elemental**
EE From the Elemental Evil supplement
* Unless you gain this spell from another source, you
can summon only magmins, smoke mephits, or steam
mephits with it.
** Unless you gain this spell from another source, you
can summon only fire elementals with it.
Ember Soul
At 1st level, you channel innate magical energy,
using your body itself as an arcane focus. While
you have a hand free, you ignore non-costly
material component requirements.
Fire Affinity
At 6th level, when you cast a spell that deals fire
damage, add your Charisma modifier to that
damage. Additionally, you are resistant to fire
damage, and are immune to being blinded by
lights, such as those from Prismatic Spray and
Sunburst.
Metallic Fusion
At 6th level, you have a hermetic connection to
all things born of flame. While concentrating
and touching an object or surface made of
nonmagical metal (except adamantine), you can
melt the metal. It takes one minute to melt an
object of Small size or smaller, or 10 minutes to
melt a 5-foot cube of metal. The molten metal
flows, cools and solidifies naturally, though its
heat doesn’t harm you.
Flickering Form
At 14th level, your body starts to take on the
intangible aspect of flame. You can use 5 feet of
movement to step inside a flame and merge
with it. While merged, you cannot interact with
or be affected from the material plane, but you
can see and hear normally. If the flame in that
space is extinguished, you reappear.
Otherwise, the effect ends at the start of your
next turn. You reappear adjacent to the flame, or
any other flame of your choice you can see
within 60 feet. Creatures within 15 feet must
make a Constitution saving throw, and become
blinded until the end of their next turn on a
failed save. Once you use this feature, you
cannot use it again until you finish a short or
long rest.
Scorching Blaze
At 18th level, you gain immunity to fire damage.
As a bonus action, you can spend one sorcery
point to burst into a streak of flame. Until the
end of your turn, you gain a flying speed of 60
feet, and can pass through creatures. Until you
first stop moving in a straight line, you don’t
provoke attacks of opportunity, and any
creature you pass through must make a
Dexterity saving throw. A creature takes 2d8 fire
damage on a failed save, or half as much damage
on a successful one.
Rule variant: Innate sorcery
Sorcerers harness their own inborn magic. To
represent this, you may wish to allow all
sorcerers to cast spells with a free hand without
an arcane focus, as in the Ember Soul feature.https://t.co/ZidbJTdbOy pic.twitter.com/wJvVwSNo6S
— merteor (@merteorDev) October 10, 2015
@merteorDev @JeremyECrawford very cool! (pun intended)
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2015
@merteorDev @JeremyECrawford we're always looking for writers! we'll have some news about that kind of thing before the end of the year
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2015