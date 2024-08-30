Solo in a minute

@mikemearlsCouple people asked – in mass combat, a solo attacks a stand using a normal attack. Rules assume solo is making lots of attacks. Attached Solos as well? Take 10 turns (spells, attacks, skill checks) during the 1 minute their Unit performs a Battle Action?
— Sean Bonney (@seanbonney) March 3, 2015
@seanbonney the system abstracts that into one effective turn — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2015
Sage Advice: you can download Mass Combat Rules for Dungeons&Dragons here
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/unearthed-arcana-when-armies-clash