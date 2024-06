@Plaguescarred Can a rogue sneak attack with a net even if it deals no damage? No, sneak attack is additional damage.

@Hadan_AshcroftWhy? This rule only limits players into just attacking. I can use a net for 0 damage or my bow for d8+5d6.. er I attack a sneak attack is *extra* damage, needs initial damage to sit on top of. DM can rule otherwise, but that's intent

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 8, 2014