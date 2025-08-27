Skateboard as minor conjuration (in Eberron?)

@JeremyECrawford Can I use Minor Conjuration to create a skateboard?
(I’m ready to fumble those Dex rolls to amuse the DM)
— Aaron Steed (@st33d) August 25, 2015
If a conjurer has seen a skateboard, Minor Conjuration can create one. Good luck catching a glimpse of one! https://t.co/A2tmflCBy2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2015
@jaa0109His game features a time traveler known as Marty of Clan McFly. 😛
Or he knows a gnome who invented a skateboard when the waves were too flat to surf.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2015
@OpsKTso possible in Eberron? It's possible anywhere there's a skateboard to see.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 27, 2015