Skateboard as minor conjuration (in Eberron?)

@JeremyECrawford Can I use Minor Conjuration to create a skateboard? (I’m ready to fumble those Dex rolls to amuse the DM) — Aaron Steed (@st33d) August 25, 2015

If a conjurer has seen a skateboard, Minor Conjuration can create one. Good luck catching a glimpse of one! https://t.co/A2tmflCBy2 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2015

@jaa0109His game features a time traveler known as Marty of Clan McFly. 😛

Or he knows a gnome who invented a skateboard when the waves were too flat to surf. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2015