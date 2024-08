@TheJoeGeorge @JeremyECrawford would the shatter spell work on a statue like a Weeping Angel or is it to heavy to work? i'd treat something like a weeping angel as an object in its inert form

@TheJoeGeorgeit was inert just the head moved. Didn’t know if weight was a factor nope, weight doesn't play in. Now that I have my PH, I'd treat it as a stone/crystal creature for disad on the save

